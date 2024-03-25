MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.24

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €67.24 ($73.09) and last traded at €67.16 ($73.00), with a volume of 169514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €67.18 ($73.02).

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.08.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.