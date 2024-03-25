Castor Maritime Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 27th (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.
Shares of CTRM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. 1,952,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. Castor Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $34.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.47.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter.
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.
