Insider Buying: Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes acquired 100,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Lembit Janes bought 91,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,925.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Lembit Janes acquired 9,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,575.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Lembit Janes acquired 94,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,010.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Lembit Janes acquired 200,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Lembit Janes acquired 48,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$7,760.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Lembit Janes acquired 161,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,175.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Lembit Janes purchased 122,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,984.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Lembit Janes bought 241,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,262.50.

On Thursday, January 18th, Lembit Janes purchased 20,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$3,587.50.

On Monday, January 15th, Lembit Janes acquired 12,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,187.50.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

SPA traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 185,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

