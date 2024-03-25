Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager Purchases 5,835 Shares

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager purchased 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,604.58.

Eric Thomas Greager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

TSE BTE traded up C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$4.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.6898638 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.65.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

