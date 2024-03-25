Kevin Michael Colbow Sells 17,873 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDPGet Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 17,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total transaction of C$67,559.94.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Ballard Power Systems stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.70. 513,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.69. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.60 and a 12 month high of C$7.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.66.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

