Kevin Michael Colbow Sells 17,873 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 17,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total transaction of C$67,559.94.
Ballard Power Systems Price Performance
Ballard Power Systems stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.70. 513,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.69. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.60 and a 12 month high of C$7.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.66.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
