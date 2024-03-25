Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.15 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 47,107,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,233,660. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.