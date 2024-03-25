Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.30

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 369377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTBIF

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $278.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.07 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 2.13%. Research analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.