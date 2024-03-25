Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.30

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 369377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTBIF
Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance
Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $278.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.07 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 2.13%. Research analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Green Thumb Industries
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.