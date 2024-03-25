Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.51

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 2690766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLA. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

Stellantis Stock Up 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,077,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

