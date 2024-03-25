ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.03

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.03 and last traded at $62.19, with a volume of 103527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $851.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

