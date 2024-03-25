iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.63

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 143931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 62,611 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

