ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.91

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.91 and last traded at $99.26, with a volume of 382150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.64.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after buying an additional 796,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 345,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

