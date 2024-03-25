Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.30

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 229206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

