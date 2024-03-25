Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.85

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 159486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Allianz Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $27.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Allianz SE will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

