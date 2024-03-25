PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.98

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 2061491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

