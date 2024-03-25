iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.20

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.20 and last traded at $85.69, with a volume of 1418334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

