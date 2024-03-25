iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.85

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.85 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 254355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAGG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,344,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,099,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after acquiring an additional 108,951 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,866,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

