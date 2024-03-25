ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) & Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Head-To-Head Analysis

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Free Report) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of ADOMANI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Cepton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ADOMANI alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ADOMANI and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI -344.40% -12.40% -12.02% Cepton -573.05% N/A -60.69%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI $620,000.00 132.92 -$4.39 million N/A N/A Cepton $7.43 million 5.55 $9.38 million ($3.51) -0.74

This table compares ADOMANI and Cepton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cepton has higher revenue and earnings than ADOMANI.

Risk & Volatility

ADOMANI has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ADOMANI and Cepton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI 0 0 0 0 N/A Cepton 1 2 0 0 1.67

Summary

Cepton beats ADOMANI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADOMANI

(Get Free Report)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

About Cepton

(Get Free Report)

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ADOMANI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADOMANI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.