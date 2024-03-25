ZEON Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $3,824.49 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

Buying and Selling ZEON

