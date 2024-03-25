Microsoft (MSFT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently:

3/25/2024 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $465.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2024 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2024 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2024 – Microsoft was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2024 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $421.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $460.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $420.00 to $455.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $430.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2024 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $455.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MSFT traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $422.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,042,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,165,963. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $272.05 and a 12-month high of $430.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.38.

Get Microsoft Co alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 926 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.