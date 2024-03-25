Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP Sells 6,891 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $182.78. 652,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day moving average is $160.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,217,601,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

