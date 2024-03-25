Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells 5,096 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.2 %

BBY stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.72. 2,812,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.74. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

