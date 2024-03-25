Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Sells $307,729.40 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:MGet Free Report) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $307,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,200,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:MGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

