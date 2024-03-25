Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Sells $307,729.40 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $307,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,200,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

