United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 5.1% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,618,000 after buying an additional 161,270 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 280,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 91,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.57. 3,806,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

