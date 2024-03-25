Vert Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Macerich comprises approximately 0.6% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Macerich by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Macerich Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In other Macerich news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,609,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,277,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,609,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,830. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

