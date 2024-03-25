Vert Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Vert Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.76. 1,551,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

