Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Hormel Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 58 years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 67.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.22. 1,622,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile



Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

