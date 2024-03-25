Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.17 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 2.3% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone
In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Blackstone Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.81. 1,792,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,573. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
