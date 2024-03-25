Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 1.6% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.78. 2,065,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,815. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

