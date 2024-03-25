Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.63. 71,878,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,925,977. The company has a market capitalization of $285.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.