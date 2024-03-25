Vert Asset Management LLC Sells 7,474 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Vert Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.08. 470,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,117. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.

JBG SMITH Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

