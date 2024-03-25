Vert Asset Management LLC Sells 595 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vert Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 3.6% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,470,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

ARE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.46. 1,235,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,989. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

