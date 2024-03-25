Vert Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Vert Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 2.8% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE SUI traded down $2.79 on Monday, reaching $125.80. 589,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,848. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $143.99.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 326.32%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.