Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up 2.0% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.94. The company had a trading volume of 880,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,984. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.69%.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

