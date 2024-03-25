iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.20

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.20 and last traded at $113.08, with a volume of 726589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.86.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

