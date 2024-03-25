Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.52. 351,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 419,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,500 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 283,469 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

