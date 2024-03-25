Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.52. 351,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 419,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Centessa Pharmaceuticals
- What are earnings reports?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.