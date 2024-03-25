Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.22

Shares of Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 13392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.09.

Taiga Building Products Trading Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of C$347.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of C$367.66 million for the quarter.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. The company offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered wood products.

