Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.06

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.06 and last traded at $52.95, with a volume of 67263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,908 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

