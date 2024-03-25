iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.33

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.33 and last traded at $67.02, with a volume of 38376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.06.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $696.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGRO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

