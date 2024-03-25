Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.14

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 123308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

