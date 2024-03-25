Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.30. Approximately 54,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 84,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $657.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.91). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $205,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,393,817.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $426,006.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,214,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,510,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $205,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,393,817.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,748 shares of company stock worth $2,545,988. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Yorktown Energy Partners VIII L.P. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at $38,408,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,047 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

