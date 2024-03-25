iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.10

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.10 and last traded at $73.85, with a volume of 8604266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.98.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

