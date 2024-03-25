Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading 5.2% Higher

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.92. 74,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 128,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.
Separately, Citigroup raised Global Business Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Express Co purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,721,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,437,000. Carronade Capital Management LP raised its position in Global Business Travel Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 3,473,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 176,404 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 410,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1,169.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
