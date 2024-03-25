Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Down 4%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 246,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 917,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,567,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after buying an additional 885,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 870,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 865,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

