iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.68

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.68 and last traded at $104.44, with a volume of 127768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.74.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

