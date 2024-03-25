Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 5.7%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 5,657,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 9,065,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $658.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

