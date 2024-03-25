nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.37

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $74.23, with a volume of 505881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company's revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

