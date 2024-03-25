Oxen Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,799.44 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and $7,799.44 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,374.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.28 or 0.00702696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00129096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00045951 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00060055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.94 or 0.00203207 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00127467 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,242,129 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

