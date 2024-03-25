Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,433,236 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 201.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433,236 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of AbbVie worth $332,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,085,000 after purchasing an additional 914,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,236 shares of company stock valued at $68,230,547 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.71.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,356,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,431. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $316.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

