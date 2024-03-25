42-coin (42) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.84 Million

42-coin (42) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43,844.15 or 0.62438686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $285.20 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00129096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000033 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

