Velas 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.11 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Velas has a market cap of $51.81 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00082612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00024683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,571,524,542 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.